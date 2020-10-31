“Stickbaby Juan” The Next Big Thing Out of South GA Taking Over The Rap Industry

October 30, 2020 – Jakevion Brown, referred to expertly as “Stickbaby Juan”, is sure that his music would join individuals over the world, independent of their experiences, impulses, and impediments. Juan is soon to deliver “venture child”, a mixtape that is expected to be delivered in November 2020.

The American hip-bounce craftsman and lyricist who is situated in Georgia got renowned after the arrival of his introduction single, “OG Brad.” The achievement he picked up in the late 2020 delivery was trailed by the altogether fruitful “Luv Her,” which amassed over 100,000+ streams. He additionally increased numerous positive surveys from numerous pundits.

His resulting discharge, an introduction mixtape highlighted solely on MyMixtapez, included both the singles he had delivered before. To deal with his music better, Stickbaby Juan moved to Atlanta from where he has had the option to develop and take care of his fan base.

For Juan, composing a tune appeared to be a scary assignment from the start. He anyway was so keen on hearing music that he would search out new melodies and ached to compose or perform comparatively. He was additionally impacted by his more established sister who used to keep in touch with her melodies. In any case, composing his tunes was constantly considered by him as something past him. Be that as it may, impacted by rap craftsmen, for example, Lil Wayne, Jay Z, and others, he before long began composing melodies and turned into a rapper with a major fan base.

The youthful rapper says that he expects to bring together humankind over the world. He needs his music to arrive at a huge number of individuals so they can encounter the delight encouraged simply by music. He has been utilizing music to communicate what he needs to pass on and can’t locate a superior medium to state what is in his heart. Juan is dynamic on Instagram, Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Pandora, and iHeartRadio, as “Stickbaby Juan”.

About Jakevion Brown ‘Stickbaby Juan’

Jakevion earthy colored passes by the stage name “Stickbaby Juan”. He is an American hip-bounce craftsman and lyricist from Ashburn//Georgia. His profession has been on the ascent since the arrival of his presentation single “OG Brad” in late 2020 and “Luv Her” which amassed over 100,000+ streams and got numerous positive audits. he has since delivered his introduction mixtape, only on MyMixtapez. Stickbaby Juan has figured out how to hoard a reliable fan base from delivering quality music. he as of late moved to Atlanta GA and isn’t easing back down soon.

For more data, visit Stickbaby Juan’s Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/stickbaby_juan/.

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/artist/4FiEdXYkDjssXrXL2VkqVR?si=47rT6rb7QqqNEiyayVQX1Q Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/artist/stickbaby-juan/1532229702 iheart – https://www.iheart.com/podcast/?cmp=ios_share&sc=ios_social_share&pr=false

Media Contact

Company Name: Stickbaby Juan

Contact Person: Jakevion Brown

Email: Send Email

Phone: 229-566-3934

Country: United States

Website: https://www.instagram.com/stickbaby_juan/