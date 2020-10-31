(watch live) Memphis vs Cincinnati Live: Watch 4K Free NCAA Football …

The Memphis Tigers won both of their matches against the Cincinnati Bearcats last season (34-24 and 29-24) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Memphis and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET at Nippert Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The big news coming out of Clemson is that their star quarterback,

The Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Temple Owls last week, winning 41-29. Memphis’ success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but QB Brady White led the charge as he passed for four TDs and 313 yards on 36 attempts. White’s 65-yard touchdown toss to WR Calvin Austin III in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Memphis’ defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. DB Rodney Owens snatched up two of those interceptions, both in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati made easy work of the SMU Mustangs last week and carried off a 42-13 win. QB Desmond Ridder went supernova for the Bearcats as he passed for one TD and 126 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 179 yards. This was the first time Ridder has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Ridder’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Cincinnati’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Mustangs’ offensive line to sack the quarterback four times. It was a group effort with five picking up one sack apiece.

The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

The wins brought Memphis up to 3-1 and Cincinnati to 4-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Memphis ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 17 on the season. But the Bearcats enter the game with only one passing touchdown allowed, good for eighth best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Nippert Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.