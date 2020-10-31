Watch Barcelona vs Alaves Live Stream Free

Barcelona vs Alaves Live:Juventus welcome Barcelona to Turin on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League for one of the most highly-anticipated group stage matches in years. It could’ve been Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo once again, though Ronaldo continues to test positive for coronavirus. The two teams are in Group G and both opened the competition with victories as Barca beat Ferencvaros 5-1 and Juve beating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0. The winner of this one takes control of first place.fbdfbdfv

Storylines

Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo won't play. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 13 while with the Portugal national team, and he missed the weekend draw with Verona in Serie A. He reportedly tested positive again within 24 hours of kickoff, though Juventus have not formally confirmed his unavailability. With him, they have a great shot at winning against a Barca team that is struggling, but without him they will rely on Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, who didn't get the job done on Sunday.

Barcelona: Ronaldo Koeman is hoping that poor domestic form doesn't carry over into UCL. Barca have lost back-to-back La Liga games, scoring one goal total in the last 180 minutes, and the last loss was in El Clasico against Real Madrid. The team is lacking ideas, sharpness and cohesion in the final third, and this will be their biggest test of the season so far. Barca will be without centerback Gerard Pique for this game after his late red card against Ferencvaros.

