Ready-mix Concrete Market Subjected to Expand to Showcase Rampant Growth by 2023

Ready-Mix Concrete is among customized concrete products for commercial purpose. The ready-mix concrete companies offer different types of concrete, according to the user’s mix design or industrial standard.

The ready-mix concrete industry supplies a valuable construction product to the transportation, building sector, residential and other construction markets. The industry is composed of varying sized family owned business to multi-national corporations. Since ready-mix is a perishable product, ready-mix concrete production facilities are located in numerous metropolitan and rural locations, typically, within 60 to 90 minutes travelling distance from any construction project. The introduction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects for the construction of infrastructure projects, is expected to spur the demand for the product over the upcoming years. However, high initial investment for setting up manufacturing plants for RMC production, is anticipated to act as a restraint for new entrants over the forecast period.

The global market is anticipated to witness immense growth over the forecast period on account of increasing construction spending for infrastructure development in markets such as China, India, Mexico, South Korea, and Singapore.

Market Research Analysis:

Ready-mix concrete is manufactured in a factory or batching plant, according to a set recipe, and then delivered to a work site by truck mounted in transit mixers. This results in a particular mixture, allowing specialty concrete mixtures to be developed and implemented on construction sites. The major market drivers are the rising demand for ready-mix concrete from construction industry, higher durability and faster construction and substantial growth in cement industry, owing to growth in construction sector. The market growth might be restricted due to the transit duration, which might affect the unhardened state of the concrete.

The growing number of infrastructure projects such as dams, roads, bridges, and airport expansion work, especially in developing countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, fuels the demand for ready-mix concrete. Also, government initiatives to promote investment in establishing and developing industrial areas so as to attract foreign companies, is expected to impact the demand for ready-mix concrete.

RMC has, however, grown modestly during the last decade. One of the reasons for the stagnation of RMC in countries such as India, are the construction practice followed in the country that are traditionally labor- intensive. Even today, a substantial proportion of concrete produced in the country is volumetrically-batched and site-mixed, involving a large number of unskilled laborers in various operations. The situation is however, slowly changing and a trend in favor of mechanization/semi mechanization in construction is clearly discernible in the urban centers. It is, therefore, logical that most of the RMC plants are concentrated in these centers.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global ready-mix concrete market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Ready-mix concrete market by its, by production, application and region.

By Production

On-Site

Off- Site

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial utilities

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

.Key Players:

The key players of global ready-mix concrete market includes ACC Limited (India), Vicat SA (France), Lafarge (France), Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (Italy), Barney & Dickenson, Inc.(U.S.), R.W. Sidley, Inc. (U.S.), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.( Mexico), Italcementi Group (Italy), UltraTech Cement Limited ( India), Holcim Ltd.( Switzerland), and HeidelbergCement (Germany)

