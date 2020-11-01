The global industrial gloves market was recorded to have a sales value of US$ 42.1 Bn in 2018. The market is expected to grow in terms of volume sales at a CAGR of 9.3% during the period 2019-2027. The industrial gloves market is expected to reach market size of US$ 91.4 Bn in 2027.

Accidents at the workplace have become a significant concern, paving the way for the influx of industrial gloves. Protective gloves are used in places where workers are more susceptible to cuts, injuries, infection, and contamination. According to an article published by World Economic Forum, more than 2 million people die at work each year. Many such cases are because of lack of health and safety awareness.

Industrial gloves are commonly used to protect workers from such accidents. Gloves are used in several end-use industries such as manufacturing, food and beverage, construction, automobile, and pharmaceuticals. People working in these industries require proper safety, which is pushing the demand for industrial gloves. The usage of such gloves minimizes accidents that happen in workplaces. Increasing awareness about workers safety has led end-use industries to utilize industrial gloves for their workers. For example, according to American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), Method F739-96 specifies a test-cell design and procedure for measuring the permeation resistance of chemical protective clothing including gloves.

Additionally, as per Section 19 of Occupational Safety and Health Act 1984, in Australia, it is mandatory to provide employees with adequate personal protective equipment as per the different industries concerned. Therefore, increasing awareness about worker safety is anticipated to drive the industrial glove market. Considering all these factors, impact of this driver is expected to remain medium.

The price of Disposable Gloves is less than Reusable Industrial Gloves and is expected to remain the same in the forecasted period. Neoprene gloves are expected to remain costly during the forecasted period. There is a good opportunity from end-use industries such as oil and gas, mining, food, construction industry in global Industrial Gloves market. Developing economies are generating exponential growth & demand globally.

Key players operating in the global industrial gloves market are 3M Corporation, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Lakeland Industries, Semperit A.G., Showa Group, HartalegaSdn. Bhd., Dipped Products Plc. and Uvex Group.