Autonomous Trains Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Autonomous Trains Market By Grade : GoA1, GoA2, GoA3 & GoA4 By Train Type: Passenger Trains and Freight Trains, Based on Europe, Asia & Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Regions- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.” According to the report, the global autonomous trains market was at 8,000 Km in 2018 and is projected to surpass 29,000 Km by 2028 at a CAGR of around 13% from 2018 to 2027.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=25643

Autonomous trains are the further step to future transportation system. The global demand of autonomous train market is rising at a lightning pace as the total driverless underground or over ground trains are becoming realistic in several developed nations around the globe. During the forecast period, railway system will be the most productive and efficient mean of transportation as there is an increase in demand for autonomous trains globally. In autonomous trains, the decision to run or stop is being decided by the train itself without an assistance of a driver in real time. In present-day metro and rail network, the train systems are connected with Automatic Train Control (ATC) that full fill the purpose of speed control mechanism. Autonomous trains are also equipped with ATP (Automatic Train Protection) that is a type of train protection system that performs the purpose of speed restriction and as well as have the ability to automatic stop at signals. This novel generation of automated trains has enormous impact on the railway system and is likely to expand the demand of this technology. Thus acquisition of autonomous train operation is likely expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period 2018-2027.

According to the UN Department of Economics and Social Affairs, urban areas would account for more than 60% share of the total world population by the end of the forecast period. This drives the need for autonomous trains which can provide key solutions to keep rail passenger traffic and congestion under control. There is an increasing trend of urbanization in developing countries due to job requirements which is driving the hub and spoke scenario in major cities. People from small cities/towns are migrating to industrialized metropolitan cities to grab job opportunities which is anticipated to drive the transit demand and in turn boost the autonomous trains market. By 2025, 35% of the world’s population is expected to move to middle class, which in turn, is anticipated to improve the volume of travelers and the choice of mode of travel. Demographic and economic shift are projected to result in new global order for rail transport solutions such as autonomous trains.

Increasing demand for safe travel is anticipated to drive the autonomous trains market as they minimize or eliminate the accidents caused by human error. Autonomous trains use a range of sensors which constantly monitor the surroundings of the train. These trains have advanced features such as automatic track identification system, infra-red collision system, and automatic fire detection & breaking system. These advanced features provide autonomous train with the capacity to reduce collision, deaths, and injuries which is set to boost the demand of the autonomous trains.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=25643

Major applications of autonomous train market covered in report are passenger trains which also includes long distance trains, suburban, tram rails and mono rails, freight, and mining. The report has been segmented by automation type into four different categories such as GoA 1, GoA 2, GoA 3, and GoA 4. The type of train operation for Grade of Automation (GoA) or GoA 1 is Driver with ATP (Automatic Train Protection), for GoA 2 it is ATP and ATO with driver, for GoA 3 it is DTO (Driverless Train Operation), and for GoA 4 the type of train operation is UTO (Unattended Train Operation). These various grades of operation refer to different kinds of levels of automated operations of the train. The global autonomous train market has been further segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Autonomous train market has been on a growing stage throughout the forecast period. Autonomous trains will be one of the major trends to gain traction in this market in the upcoming years. In modern automation system of trains, train operations are controlled and monitored automatically with no driver on board. This autonomous technology and its application are penetrating in different spheres of the transport industry. Autonomous trains are equipped with sensors, high-powered cameras, GPS data, and onboard computer systems which are connected to the control rooms. The data collected from sensors enables the train to take decision by itself. The autonomous technology is expected to mount the speed of the trains that will raise the number of trains running per track. Thus autonomous trains are expected to be the future of rail transport system.

Some of the major players in the autonomous trains market are Bombardier Transportation, Siemens AG, Alstom S.A., Thales Group, Ansaldo STS, Incheon Transit Corporation, Beijing Traffic Control Technology, China CNR Corporation Ltd among others.