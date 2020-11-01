Global Field Service Management Market 2020, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends and Forecast To 2026

A recent market research report added to repository of Credible Markets is an in-depth analysis of “ Global Field Service Management Market ”. On the basis of historic growth analysis and current scenario of Field Service Management market place, the report intends to offer actionable insights on global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate deeper understanding of multiple aspects of global Field Service Management market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy.

This report examines all the key factors influencing growth of global Field Service Management market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Regional assessment of global Field Service Management market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, scope of NPD in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities and much more.

Data presented in global Field Service Management market report allows users to realize their market entry potential and devise fruitful developmental strategies to fulfil their business goals. A report sample can be requested to view the report outline before you actually purchase it.

Key players in the global Field Service Management market covered in Chapter 4:

Astea International, Inc.

ServiceMax, Inc.

Klugo Enterprises LLC

ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd.

Comarch AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

Accenture Plc.,

Infor, Inc.

Trimble Navigation Limited

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Field Service Management market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

On-premise

Cloud

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Field Service Management market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Energy & Utilities

Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Construction & Real Estate

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Field Service Management Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Field Service Management Market

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Astea International, Inc.

4.1.1 Astea International, Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Field Service Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Astea International, Inc. Field Service Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Astea International, Inc. Business Overview

4.2 ServiceMax, Inc.

4.2.1 ServiceMax, Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Field Service Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ServiceMax, Inc. Field Service Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ServiceMax, Inc. Business Overview

4.3 Klugo Enterprises LLC

4.3.1 Klugo Enterprises LLC Basic Information

4.3.2 Field Service Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Klugo Enterprises LLC Field Service Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Klugo Enterprises LLC Business Overview

4.4 ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd.

4.4.1 ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Field Service Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd. Field Service Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Comarch AG

4.5.1 Comarch AG Basic Information

4.5.2 Field Service Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Comarch AG Field Service Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Comarch AG Business Overview

4.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

4.6.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Field Service Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Field Service Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Business Overview

4.7 SAP SE

4.7.1 SAP SE Basic Information

4.7.2 Field Service Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 SAP SE Field Service Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 SAP SE Business Overview

4.8 Accenture Plc.,

4.8.1 Accenture Plc., Basic Information

4.8.2 Field Service Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Accenture Plc., Field Service Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Accenture Plc., Business Overview

4.9 Infor, Inc.

4.9.1 Infor, Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Field Service Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Infor, Inc. Field Service Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Infor, Inc. Business Overview

4.10 Trimble Navigation Limited

4.10.1 Trimble Navigation Limited Basic Information

4.10.2 Field Service Management Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Trimble Navigation Limited Field Service Management Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Trimble Navigation Limited Business Overview

Chapter 5 Global Field Service Management Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6 North America Field Service Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Field Service Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Field Service Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Field Service Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Field Service Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Field Service Management Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Field Service Management Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Field Service Management Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

Impact of Covid-19 in Field Service Management Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Field Service Management market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

