Robotics End of Arm Tooling Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

End of arm tooling are devices by which a robot interrelates with other machines around it, conducting, clutching, and operating on various parts. An end-effector is one of the prime parts and an important component of the robotic system. Advent of technology has led to improvement in end-effector to execute different set of tasks according to the program. Robots with multiple arms comprise multiple end-effectors. Rise in adoption of developed robots in food and beverages industry is likely to drive the growth of robotics end of arm tooling over the forecast period. Rise in the popularity of washdown robots enabled with sophisticated end of arm tooling is likely to gain traction in the robotics end of arm tooling market.

Washdown robots are enabled with an end-effector that can clean things chemically and is also capable of cleaning on flat surfaces that inhibit the food elements from adding on the floor. Extensive implementation of robotics end of arm tooling in the processing and packaging industry is likely to gain traction for the popularity of washdown robots in the food and beverages industry. High infrastructural cost involved in the development of robotics end of arm tooling is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Development of the healthcare sector in recent times is likely to expand the growth opportunity for the robotics end of arm tooling market over the forecast period.

The robotics end of arm tooling market is bifurcated into application and industry verticals. By application, the market is segregated into welding, logistics, painting, material handling, assembly line, inspection and others. Assembly line held the dominant share of the robotics end of arm tooling market in 2016 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period. Surge in the application of assembly line robots in the non-automotive and automotive sector is likely to drive the growth of the robotics end of arm tooling market over the forecast period. By industry vertical, the robotics end of arm tooling market is segmented into semiconductor & electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, industrial machinery and others. Automotive industry is likely to hold majority of the market share of the robotics end of arm tooling market by the end of the forecast period. Automation in factories along with need to increase the production capacity of factories is expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Food & beverage is the most attractive market owing to the rise in usage of robots to increase the production capacity and efficiency.

By geography, the robotics end of arm tooling market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific held the dominant share of the robotics end of arm tooling market in 2016 and is predicted to retain its position over the forecast period. Rise in implementation of green and sustainable packaging methods is expected to fuel the growth of the robotics end of arm tooling market over the forecast period. Growing healthcare sector has created more scope of expansion for development of drugs and innovation of packaging technologies. China is one of the major contributors of growth in this region owing to the wide expansion of medicine production capabilities and exports of medicine across its own territory. Europe held a considerable market share due to the developed healthcare sector in this region. Middle East & Africa is likely to have an increasing market share in the robotics end of arm tooling market over the forecast period.

Major players in the robotics end of arm tooling market are Applied Robotics, ATI Industrial Automation, Robotiq, ASS End of Arm Tooling, EMI, Bastian Solutions, Vacucom, IPR Robotics, Motion Control Robotics, Schunk, FIPA, and Pneubotics, among others.

