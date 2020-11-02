New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bulk Material Handling System Market

Global Bulk Material Handling System Market – Overview

Rising concerns about the adverse environmental impact of several industries has led to consumers inclining towards waste recycling and management. This change is brought about by the combined effort of public and private sectors. Hence, bulk material handling systems are gaining more demand particularly in the privately sectors and composting sites. This will help in augmenting the demand for the global market.

Global Bulk Material Handling System Market – Notable Developments

Some of the key development in the global bulk material handling system market are

In July 2017, FLSmidth entered into an agreement to acquire mining Systems operations of Sandvik AB, with an aim to expand its product offering and bulk material handling systems market reach.

In 2017, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. acquired Bradken limited, a major manufacturer and supplier of bulk material handling systems products for mining, transport, general industrial and contract manufacturing markets.

Some of the key players in the global bulk material handling system market are Thyssenkrupp, Techint Group, FL Smidth, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Liebherr Group, IHI Transport Machinery Co., Ltd., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries among others.

Global Bulk Material Handling System Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are numerous factors that are projected to have a positive influence on the overall development of the global bulk material handling system market. One of the key growth factors for the global market has been rising number of infrastructural growth projects across the world. Moreover, stronger economic developments in recent years has also helped in driving the market growth. These infrastructural development activities are projected to create strong demand for mining and construction equipment that has improved productivity and efficiency. This in turn is fueling the sale of heavy duty vehicles for transferring debris and other different construction materials. Also, the demand for transporting raw ore from one place to another is also quite high. Thus, all these factors are likely to present lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth in the coming years of the forecast period. Another important factor for the growth of the global market is the growing demand from prominent end user industries such as construction, mining, oil & gas among others.

However, there are couple of factors that might impede the growth of the global market for bulk material handling system. One of the key restraining factor for the market growth has the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus outbreak has led to large-scale shutdown in prominent end use industries. The lockdown has affected these sectors and thus demand for the bulk material handling system has gone down. Another important restraining factor for the market growth has been the high initial investment required for setup of these systems. Moreover, high operational costs are also likely to slow down the market growth in coming years.

Global Bulk Material Handling System Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of regional segmentation, there are five major geographical areas of the global bulk material handling system market. These regional segments are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently, the global bulk material handling system market has been dominated by the regional segment of Europe. The regional segment is expected to remain dominant over the course of the given forecast period. One of the primary reasons for the development and dominance of the Europe region is the presence of well-established manufacturing industries and sea ports. The region shows a higher per-capita rate of consumption.

On the other hand, the regional segment of North America is expected to showcase an equally lucrative growth in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the regional segment is mainly driven by the increasing demand for these bulk material handling systems from prominent end user industries such as mining and packaging sectors

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

