Intelligent Highway Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

The two most important aspects associated with an intelligent highway are the safety of vehicles and individuals. Use of navigation systems, use of telematics in vehicles, tolling of roads and highways, congestion avoidance, and location services are all associated with an intelligent highway market

The modern approach to highway travel has been driving the market of the intelligent highway. Goods are transported, workers commute, and there are a plethora of other factors responsible for creating the need for an intelligent highway. Apart from these factors, safety of individuals and vehicles are some other important concerns fuelling the growth of the intelligent highway market.

An intelligent highway finds its application in different sectors such as government intervention and highway systems, among others. It will help in traffic management and congestion control. It will also help to avoid the controversies related to tolling of highways and roads and will be easy to keep track of the payment made on the road.

Apart from the use of the intelligent highway technology, the price of crude oil matters in this market. Gasoline is consumed in huge amounts since an automobile is the basic means of transport. The price of gasoline differs a little since the tax rates vary from one state to another. Apart from this, there are several other factors affecting the price of gasoline.

The introduction of intelligent highway markets will further add a new chapter to the technological advancement of highways. Some of the benefits of the intelligent highway would be safety, unbiased transactions, and ease in handling the complexities of highway functioning.

