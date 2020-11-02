Generic Oncology Drugs Market – Current Impact to Make Massive Changes | Glenmark, MSN Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma

The generic oncology drugs market is expected to reach US$ 36,029.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,200.00 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.

What is Generic Oncology Drugs?

The key factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, growing generic drug launches and benefits offered by the generic drugs are likely to boost the market growth, whereas, inclination towards the personalized medicine for cancer is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years. Asia Pacific generic oncology drugs market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. The growth is contributed by the key driving factors such as development of generics at mass scale, increasing exports by Indian manufacturers, new trade agreements by Asian companies with international players for sales, distribution as well as research collaborations as well as launch of innovative and novel generics for cancer treatment. The market for generic oncology drugs in the Asia Pacific region is expected to reach US$ 7,692.32 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,299.63 Mn in 2018. The growth rate of the market in the region is estimated to be 6.9% during the forecast period.

Leading Generic Oncology Drugs market Players:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sandoz International GMBH

Glenmark

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

MSN Laboratories

Aurobindo Pharma

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

GLOBAL GENERIC ONCOLOGY DRUGS MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market – By Molecule Type

Large Molecule

Small Molecule

Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market – By Application

Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others

