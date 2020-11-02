Global Freight Forwarding Services Market 2020, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends and Forecast To 2026

A recent market research report added to repository of Credible Markets is an in-depth analysis of “ Global Freight Forwarding Services Market ”. On the basis of historic growth analysis and current scenario of Freight Forwarding Services market place, the report intends to offer actionable insights on global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate deeper understanding of multiple aspects of global Freight Forwarding Services market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy.

This report examines all the key factors influencing growth of global Freight Forwarding Services market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Regional assessment of global Freight Forwarding Services market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, scope of NPD in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities and much more.

Data presented in global Freight Forwarding Services market report allows users to realize their market entry potential and devise fruitful developmental strategies to fulfil their business goals. A report sample can be requested to view the report outline before you actually purchase it.

Key players in the global Freight Forwarding Services market covered in Chapter 4:

DHL Group

Nippon Express

Pantos Logistics

C.H.Robinson

Kerry Logistics

Hellmann

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors

Panalpina

Damco

DSV

Yusen Logistics

Agility Logistics

GEODIS

Bolloré Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

KWE

Logwin

Sankyu

Hitachi Transport

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Freight Forwarding Services market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Freight Forwarding Services market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Freight Forwarding Services Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Freight Forwarding Services Market

4 Players Profiles

4.1 DHL Group

4.1.1 DHL Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 DHL Group Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 DHL Group Business Overview

4.2 Nippon Express

4.2.1 Nippon Express Basic Information

4.2.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Nippon Express Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Nippon Express Business Overview

4.3 Pantos Logistics

4.3.1 Pantos Logistics Basic Information

4.3.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Pantos Logistics Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Pantos Logistics Business Overview

4.4 C.H.Robinson

4.4.1 C.H.Robinson Basic Information

4.4.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 C.H.Robinson Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 C.H.Robinson Business Overview

4.5 Kerry Logistics

4.5.1 Kerry Logistics Basic Information

4.5.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Kerry Logistics Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Kerry Logistics Business Overview

4.6 Hellmann

4.6.1 Hellmann Basic Information

4.6.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Hellmann Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Hellmann Business Overview

4.7 CEVA Logistics

4.7.1 CEVA Logistics Basic Information

4.7.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 CEVA Logistics Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 CEVA Logistics Business Overview

4.8 Expeditors

4.8.1 Expeditors Basic Information

4.8.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Expeditors Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Expeditors Business Overview

4.9 Panalpina

4.9.1 Panalpina Basic Information

4.9.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Panalpina Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Panalpina Business Overview

4.10 Damco

4.10.1 Damco Basic Information

4.10.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Damco Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Damco Business Overview

4.11 DSV

4.11.1 DSV Basic Information

4.11.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 DSV Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 DSV Business Overview

4.12 Yusen Logistics

4.12.1 Yusen Logistics Basic Information

4.12.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Yusen Logistics Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Yusen Logistics Business Overview

4.13 Agility Logistics

4.13.1 Agility Logistics Basic Information

4.13.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Agility Logistics Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Agility Logistics Business Overview

4.14 GEODIS

4.14.1 GEODIS Basic Information

4.14.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 GEODIS Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 GEODIS Business Overview

4.15 Bolloré Logistics

4.15.1 Bolloré Logistics Basic Information

4.15.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Bolloré Logistics Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Bolloré Logistics Business Overview

4.16 DB Schenker Logistics

4.16.1 DB Schenker Logistics Basic Information

4.16.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 DB Schenker Logistics Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview

4.17 KWE

4.17.1 KWE Basic Information

4.17.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 KWE Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 KWE Business Overview

4.18 Logwin

4.18.1 Logwin Basic Information

4.18.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Logwin Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Logwin Business Overview

4.19 Sankyu

4.19.1 Sankyu Basic Information

4.19.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Sankyu Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Sankyu Business Overview

4.20 Hitachi Transport

4.20.1 Hitachi Transport Basic Information

4.20.2 Freight Forwarding Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Hitachi Transport Freight Forwarding Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Hitachi Transport Business Overview

Chapter 5 Global Freight Forwarding Services Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6 North America Freight Forwarding Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Freight Forwarding Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Freight Forwarding Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Freight Forwarding Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Freight Forwarding Services Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Freight Forwarding Services Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Freight Forwarding Services Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Freight Forwarding Services Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

Points Covered in the Report

• The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

• The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

• The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

• Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

• The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Impact of Covid-19 in Freight Forwarding Services Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Freight Forwarding Services market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

