Adrenoleukodystrophy: Competitive Landscape, Emerging Therapies and Key Companies | Adrenoleukodystrophy Pipeline Insight Report 2020

Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is a rare genetic condition that causes the buildup of very-long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) in the brain. When VLCFAs accumulate, they destroy the protective myelin sheath around nerve cells, responsible for brain function. Without the myelin sheath, the nerves can no longer relay information to and from the brain. The defective gene in ALD, commonly referred to as a genetic mutation, can cause several different but related conditions: adrenomyelopathy (AMN), Addison’s disease and — the most common and most devastating form — cerebral ALD. Cerebral ALD strikes boys between ages 4 and 10, leading to permanent disability and death usually within four to eight years. There are three distinct types of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy: a childhood cerebral form, an adrenomyeloneuropathy type, and a form called Addison disease only.

