Adrenoleukodystrophy Epidemiology Insights Report 2030 | Adrenoleukodystrophy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is a rare genetic condition that causes the buildup of very long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) in the brain. When VLCFAs accumulate, they destroy the protective myelin sheath around nerve cells, responsible for brain function. Without the myelin sheath, the nerves can no longer relay information to and from the brain.

The defective gene in ALD, commonly referred to as a genetic mutation, can cause several different but related conditions: adrenomyelopathy (AMN), Addison’s disease and — the most common and most devastating form — cerebral ALD. Cerebral ALD strikes boys between ages 4 and 10, leading to permanent disability and death usually within four to eight years. There are three distinct types of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy: a childhood cerebral form, an adrenomyeloneuropathy type, and a form called Addison disease only.

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Adrenoleukodystrophy Understanding

Adrenoleukodystrophy Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

Scope of the Report

The Adrenoleukodystrophy report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Epidemiology Share (%) Distribution of ALD in 2017

2.2. Total Epidemiology Share (%) Distribution of ALD in 2030

3. Adrenoleukodystrophy: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Clinical aspects of ALD

3.3. Causes of ALD

3.4. Inheritance pattern of ALD

3.5. ALD-Symptoms

3.6. Pathogenesis and Pathophysiology of ALD

3.7. Diagnosis

3.7.1. ALD Newborn Screening

3.7.2. Tools for evaluating Cerebral ALD

3.7.3. Diagnostic algorithm

3.7.4. HSCT and presymptomatic diagnosis of ALD in Japan

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Epidemiology Methodology

4.3. KOL Views

4.4. Total Prevalent Population of Adrenoleukodystrophy in the 7MM

5. United States Epidemiology

5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2. Total Prevalent Population of Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) in the United States

5.3. Gender-specific Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in the United States

5.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in the United States

5.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ALD in Males in the United States

6. EU5 Epidemiology

6.1. Germany Epidemiology

6.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.1.2. Total Prevalent Population of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Germany

6.1.3. Gender-specific Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Germany

6.1.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Germany

6.1.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ALD in males in Germany

6.2. France Epidemiology

6.2.1. Assumptions and rationale

6.2.2. Total Prevalent Population of Adrenoleukodystrophy in France

6.2.3. Gender-specific Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in France

6.2.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in France

6.2.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ALD in Males in France

6.3. Italy Epidemiology

6.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.3.2. Total Prevalent Population of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Italy

6.3.3. Gender-specific Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Italy

6.3.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Italy

6.3.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ALD in Males in Italy

6.4. Spain Epidemiology

6.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.4.2. Total Prevalent Population of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Spain

6.4.3. Gender-specific Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Spain

6.4.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Spain

6.4.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ALD in Males in Spain

6.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

6.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.5.2. Total Prevalent Population of Adrenoleukodystrophy in the United Kingdom

6.5.3. Gender-specific Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in the United Kingdom

6.5.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in the United Kingdom

6.5.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ALD in Males in the United Kingdom

7. Japan Epidemiology

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Total Prevalent Population of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Japan

7.3. Gender-specific Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Japan

7.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Adrenoleukodystrophy in Japan

7.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ALD in Males in Japan

8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology

9. DelveInsight Capabilities

10. Disclaimer

11. About DelveInsight

