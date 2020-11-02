Brain Metastasis Pipeline Insights 2020 by DelveInsight | Brain Metastasis Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Key Pharma Players & Emerging Therapies by DelveInsight

Brain metastases develop following the spread of cells from a primary tumour through the blood (haematogenous seeding) to the brain microvasculature, although seeding from established metastases might also occur. Complex microenvironmental niche–tumour interactions, neuroinflammatory cascades and, possibly, neovascularization are involved in establishing a new metastasis (colonization).

About Disease

Brain metastases can often be the cause of the initial presenting symptoms in patients with otherwise previously undiagnosed advanced-stage cancer. The majority of brain metastases result from lung, breast and colorectal cancer (CRC), melanoma and renal cell carcinoma (RCC), although brain metastases from other tumour types (including haematological cancers) have been reported.

Metastases are the most common tumours of the central nervous system (CNS), but cancer databases are often incomplete leading to underestimation of the incidence of even symptomatic brain metastases. Brain imaging studies are not routinely performed on neurologically asymptomatic cancer patients and autopsy studies are outdated. Furthermore, while incidence rates for cancers are stable and mortality is decreasing due to earlier detection and better therapy, the incidence of brain metastases appears to be increasing.

Table of contents:

1. Report Introduction

2. Brain Metastasis

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Brain Metastasis Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Brain Metastasis Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Brain Metastasis Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Brain Metastasis Treatment Guidelines

4. Brain Metastasis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Brain Metastasis Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Brain Metastasis Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Brain Metastasis Discontinued Products

13. Brain Metastasis Product Profiles

14. Brain Metastasis Key Companies

15. Brain Metastasis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Brain Metastasis Unmet Needs

18. Brain Metastasis Future Perspectives

19. Brain Metastasis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

