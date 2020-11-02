Non-Ferrous Scrap Market, Emerging Trends, Top Companies-Chiho Environmental Group, Stena Metal International, Cohen, DOWA Market Segment and Size Import-Export, Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Overview: Introduction

Decisive Markets Insights publishes report on Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market. According to the extensive report the market is anticipated to register a compounded annual growth rate of X.X% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Owing the growing demand and market expansion the business is expected take an up surge compared to the earlier estimated value of USD XXX.XX billion in 2019 to a projected value of approximately USD XXX.XX billion by 2025. Industry experts are of the view that the market has an immense potential for investment opportunity and steady growth over the coming years. Owing to the great demand in the market competition is set to be high.

General Summary of the Report and Prospect of Growth

The report covers an extensive study of various market influencing factors such as government agencies, subordinate bodies, cultural and environmental conditions and competitive structures of the region. The report examines all these factors both at micro and macro level to give a clear understanding of investment opportunities and about the major competitors in the market. Highlighting the major trends in market, across product types, application areas and key geographies, the report focuses on drivers, restrains and opportunities. For a clear examination of the market and growth prospects, data triangulation research method has been applied to prepare the same.

Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Segmentation: Type, Application and Geography

The key geographies based on product types and application areas, the market is segmented into four major parts such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

These regions are further sub-divided into:

North America (the US, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World ( South and Central America, Middle East and Africa)

Company Profile Section

Sims Metal Management

Nucor

OmniSource

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hanwa

European Metal Recycling

Yechiu Group

Commercial Metals

Chiho Environmental Group

Stena Metal International

Cohen

DOWA

Segmentation and Scope of the Non-Ferrous Scrap Market

Market segments of the global market have been provided below to understand the bi-furcation of the market. The market segments help the reader to understand the market from all the aspects.

By Type

Copper

Aluminum

Lead and Zinc

Nickel

Other

By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Battery

Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Reasons to Buy a Full Report

An insight into the market size and growth 2020-2025

CAGR: 2020 to 2025, calculating 2020 as the base year

Detail information about the dominant players in this segment

Demand and supply chain mapped to clearly evaluate the market

Apart from primary and secondary research methodology, data triangulation method is used for a clear understanding of the report

Analysis by Industry expert

