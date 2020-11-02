Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Share Prognosticated Huge Profit by 2027 | Top Companies Raw Materials Company (RMC), International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO), Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT), American Manganese (AMI), Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Technology, TES-AMM and Others

The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by chemistry, and industry type. The global Lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Lithium-ion battery recycling market and offers key trends and opportunities in battery market.

The report also includes the profiles of Lithium-ion battery recycling market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Umicore, Glencore, Retriev Technologies, Raw Materials Company (RMC), International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO), Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT), American Manganese (AMI), Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Technology, TES-AMM

Increase in consumption of consumer electronics and rising investments in the development of electric vehicles are some key opportunities for the lithium-ion battery recycling market. The growing demand for lithium-iron phosphate batteries for high-power devices and equipment, including transportation (EV’s) and lightweight marine batteries is one of the key aspects leads the growth of the lithium-ion battery recycling market globally.

The lithium-ion battery is of a high energy and high power density, which always continue the demand in global market. Increase in demand for EDVs along with it growing demand for recycled products and materials are some key aspects that drive the lithium-ion battery recycling market. Also, growing demand for smart devices and other industrial good will increase demand for battery recycling market. Safety issues related to storage and transportation of spent batteries are restraints for lithium-ion battery recycling market. Subsidies to encourage battery recycling and declining Prices of lithium-Ion batteries increases adoption in new applications and recycling after end of life are some opportunities for lithium-ion battery recycling market . Dearth of technologies for the extraction of lithium from spent lithium-based batteries are challenges for lithium-ion battery recycling market .

The report analyzes factors affecting Lithium-ion battery recycling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Pest analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the Lithium-ion battery recycling market in these regions.

