The Diesel Power Engine Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by operation, power, end-user. The global diesel power engine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading diesel power engine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the diesel power engine market.

The report also includes the profiles of key diesel power engine market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- AB Volvo, Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., Doosan Infracore, Hyundai Heavy Industries, MAN, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rolls-Royce plc, Wärtsilä, Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Growing demand for heavy-end equipment’s across several industries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the diesel power engine market. Diesel power engines reveal high thermal efficiency, which is also anticipated to fuel the growth of diesel power engine market demand. However, the high cost of a diesel engine may restrain market growth over the forecast period. Increasing penetration across several application areas, including automobiles, construction, power, and gas, etc. is expected to further boost the diesel engine market growth over the forecast period.

The diesel power engine is an internal combustion engine which compresses the air inside a cylindrical vessel to ignite the fuel. It converts chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which is used to power locomotives, freight trucks, large vessels, vehicles, etc. There are two types of diesel engines available in the market. Four-stroke engines complete the cycle with four separate strokes by turning the crankshaft and two-stroke engines complete a power cycle with two strokes of the piston during one crankshaft revolution. Diesel engines are capable of providing higher fuel economy and better operational performance, making them increasingly preferred among the end-users.

The report analyzes factors affecting diesel power engine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Diesel power engine market in these regions.

