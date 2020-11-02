Personal Cloud Market Business Segments Growth the Spotlight in 2020 | Sugarsync, Dropbox, Google, Apple

Personal cloud is miniature cloud storage, which stores, shares, and access or sync user’s personal documents, photos, folders and files without needing any system. It is a cloud-based service which offers or provides services from any location with the help of internet. The introduction to personal cloud services has made the applicants to use user-friendly application. The rise of the personal cloud has encouraged small and medium organizations to adopt personal cloud service. Real-time access, data backup and additional storage in consumer’s electronics devices are thereby boosting the growth of the global personal cloud market. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Access and Data Sharing, Cost-Effective and Efficient Storage and Safety Against Data Loss, Rising Data Generation Activities and Digital Contingency and Disaster Recovery Planning.



The global Personal Cloud market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Personal Cloud industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Personal Cloud study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Key players in the global Personal Cloud market

Apple Inc (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Google LLC (United States), Box Inc (United States), Amazon Web Services Inc (United States), Seagate Technology PLC (United States), Dropbox Inc (United States), Egnyte (United States), Melco Holdings Inc (Japan) and Sugarsync (United States)



On December 30, 2018, IBM completely acquired RedHat mainframe computer with an amount of USD 34 billion. This acquisition is beneficial in providing artificial intelligence, hosting & consulting services in areas extending from mainframe computers to nanotechnology.

Regulatory Insights:

According to HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), its denoted that in the United States, the Data Protection Directive in the European Union introduces a host of compliance issues for agencies and organizations dealing with sensitive data.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Access and Data Sharing, Cost-Effective and Efficient Storage and Safety Against Data Loss

Rising Data Generation Activities

Digital Contingency and Disaster Recovery Planning

Market Trend

Accepting New Standards for the Personal Cloud Industry Such as Fast and Convenient Access to Stored Data

Adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) Trend in Personal Cloud

Restraints

The occurrence of Data Security Risk or Data Breach

Lack of Awareness About Network Connectivity

Opportunities

Growing Demand for User Hosted Cloud Storage and Increasing Business Tie-Ups With IT Device And Software Manufacturers

Challenges

Issues Regarding Security and Safety of Stored Data, Lack of Consumer Awareness, Security Concerns, and Low Funding and Delivering Safe Data Storage

The Global Personal Cloud Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Online cloud, NAS cloud, Server cloud, Home-made cloud, Others), Application (Individual, Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises), Revenue Type (Direct Revenue, Indirect Revenue), Hosting Type (User Hosting, Provider Hosting)



The Personal Cloud market study further highlights the segmentation of the Personal Cloud industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Personal Cloud report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.

In addition, the Personal Cloud market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Personal Cloud market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Personal Cloud industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

