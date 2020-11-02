Latest Research on Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market with Top Key Players: AsureQuality Limited, Dicentra, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc

The food safety and hygiene compliance market is accounted to US$ 9.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15.3 Bn by 2027.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Amendments in food safety compliances and demand for frozen, processed foods in the food safety and hygiene compliance market are the major factor driving the food safety and hygiene compliance market Moreover, The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is projected to list down the criteria for further pathogens in the future. The synchronized EU control system is applied to all the EU member countries. Health protection is a motive of all the EU laws and rules in the agriculture, food production, and animal husbandry sectors. Moreover, food hygiene legislation is mandatory to be followed by varied food & beverage industries. The entire food safety and hygiene compliance market is growing exponentially in which government has made it mandatory for the food operators to comply with all regulations.

Ask for Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003659/

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

AsureQuality Limited

Dicentra

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group plc

Mérieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories Inc.

Neogen Corporation

PathSensors

rfxcel CORP.

SafetyChain Software, Inc

The different regulations in food production and safety majorly include laws associated with packaging & labeling, licensing registration & health and sanitary permits, and other licenses. These laws ensure that food must comply with the law and regulations in order to meet the country’s sanitary requirements and gain market access. In some countries, laws also govern food composition and quality standards. The food safety regulations are the major factor boosting the growth of food safety and hygiene compliance market.

In a current scenario, the consumer demands for safe and least-processed food. Whereas, consumers are not completely aware of food safety and hygiene practices. Social media play a pivotal role in improving the sources of information and it provides the food industry a platform to educate consumers about the correct practices. Also, the information about any foodborne outbreaks or illness due to any particular product is rapidly spread due to the availability of social media. Continuous expansion in the role of social media in food safety is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in food safety and hygiene compliance market.

Click here to get Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003659/

A detailed outline of the Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market includes a comprehensive analysis of the various verticals of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.

It is expected to drive the Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market over the betting period. This research report covers the market structure and its development prospects in the near future. After analyzing the major companies, the report focuses on new entrants contributing to the market growth. Most companies in the Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market are currently using new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Landscape

Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market – Key Market Dynamics

Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market – Global Market Analysis

Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type

Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Solution

Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End User

Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]