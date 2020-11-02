New Study: Global Protein Supplement Industry Trend and 2027 Forecast Report

Protein is a macronutrient essential for the human body to build muscle, repair tissue, and make enzymes and hormones. It is one of the building blocks of bone, muscle, and skin. Protein is found in foods such as red meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, nuts, tofu, and legumes but is also available in a variety of formulated supplements drinks, bars, and powders. For some, protein supplements can be helpful as part of their overall nutrition plan. Protein is essential for muscle growth. Thus athletes and gym enthusiasts consume protein supplements.

Factors such as hectic lifestyle, an increasing population of working women, and the rising adoption of western food are anticipated to boost the overall protein supplements market growth. Over the past, there has been a rise in the number of health-conscious customers around the globe. A healthy lifestyle is becoming a normal way of life that majorly has concerns over obesity, food sensitivity, and people affected by diseases continue to rise which further propels the growth of the market. The demand for protein supplements from the young population is increasing mainly in athletes as they provide various benefits such as lowering cholesterol, building of muscles, increasing strength, fighting cancer, improving immunity, and lowering blood pressure. Other factors that drive the global protein powder market are the increasing standard of living of the middle-class population and the rise in the disposable income. However, fake claims and negative publicity of protein supplements are likely to hamper the expansion of the protein supplement market during the forecasted period.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Abbott Laboratories

AMCO Proteins

CytoSport, Inc.

Glanbia plc

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

MusclePharm Corporation

Nature’s Bounty Co.

NOW Foods

Quest Nutrition, LLC

Transparent Labs

The “Global Protein Supplement Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the protein supplement market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, source, distribution channel, application, and geography. The global protein supplement market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading protein supplement market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global protein supplement market is segmented on the basis of type, product, source, distribution channel, and application. On the basis of type, the protein supplement market is segmented into whey protein, casein protein, soy proteins, pea protein, and others. By product, the protein supplement market is bifurcated into protein powder, protein bars, ready to drink (RTD), and others. On the basis of source the market is divided into animal based proteins, and plant based protein. By distribution channel, the protein supplement market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, nutrition store, chemist/drugstore, online, and others. The protein supplement market on the basis of the application is classified into sports nutrition and functional foods.

A detailed outline of the Global Protein Supplement Market includes a comprehensive analysis of the various verticals of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.

It is expected to drive the Global Protein Supplement Market over the betting period. This research report covers the market structure and its development prospects in the near future. After analyzing the major companies, the report focuses on new entrants contributing to the market growth. Most companies in the Global Protein Supplement Market are currently using new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Protein Supplement Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

