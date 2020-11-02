Global Meat Substitutes Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, and Prices

Meat substitutes are meatless food that have taste, appearance, and texture of food made from meat, poultry, and fish. The main source used in the production of meat substitutes is a plant protein such as glutens and globulins. Meat substitutes are high in protein and calcium; thus, the intake of these substitutes is largely observed among sportspersons and young generation. Ongoing trends such as vegan and consuming plant protein have shown extraordinary results in a reduction of cholesterol, preventing menopausal complications and various other diseases. Recently, a large percentage of the population is preferring vegetarian food that has impelled the demand for meat substitutes.

The meat substitute market has gained substantial growth due to the health benefits of meat substitutes and increased preference for vegetarian foods. Also, an increase in the incidence of health disorders and fitness awareness among consumers is expected to drive the meat substitute market growth. Furthermore, companies are innovating and developing product lines for meat substitutes due to increasing adoption level of meat substitutes by consumers. However, the lack of good taste in comparison to natural meat products is hindering the global meat substitute market. Moreover, rising organized retail sector for meat substitutes is expected to provide strong market growth opportunity in the future.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Beyond Meat

Cauldron Foods

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Garden Protein International Inc

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Morningstar Farms

Quorn Foods

VBites Foods Limited

The “Global Meat Substitutes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the meat substitutes market with detailed market segmentation by type, source, category, and geography. The global meat substitutes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading meat substitute’s market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global meat substitutes market is segmented on the basis of type, source, and category. On the basis of type, the meat substitutes market is segmented into tofu & tofu ingredients, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP), seitan, quorn, and others. By source, the meat substitutes market is bifurcated soy, wheat, mycoprotein, and others. By category, the meat substitutes market is divided into frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable.

A detailed outline of the Global Meat Substitutes Market includes a comprehensive analysis of the various verticals of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.

It is expected to drive the Global Meat Substitutes Market over the betting period. This research report covers the market structure and its development prospects in the near future. After analyzing the major companies, the report focuses on new entrants contributing to the market growth. Most companies in the Global Meat Substitutes Market are currently using new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Meat Substitutes Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

