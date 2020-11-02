Animal Feed Additives Market : Industry Analysis by Application, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Cattle feed is complete feed blends that meet the total nutritional needs of the animals. Furthermore, feed additives are nutritional and medicinal supplements added to the animal feed to resolve problems such as nutrient deficiencies in the animals and also helps to enhance the growth and health of the animals. Adding feed additives in animal feed minimize the risk of infection, improve the quality of animal product and provide better immune to the animals. The nutritional value of animal feed is influenced by their nutrient content and other factors such as feed presentation, hygiene, digestibility, and effect on intestinal health.

The animal feed additives market has gained substantial growth due to the health benefits of animal feed additives and increasing demand for meat and dairy products. Moreover, rising focus on health & nutrition of animals to prevent disease out brake coupled with rapid industrialization in the meat industry are factors fueling the animal feed additives market during the projected period. However, strict government policies & regulation and increasing prices of raw material are hindering the growth of the global animal feed additives market. Moreover, shifting of consumers toward natural growth promoters are expected to provide strong market growth opportunity in the future.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

AJINOMOTO CO.,INC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Evonik Industries

Novozymes A/S

Nutreco N.V,

Royal DSM N.V, Nutreco N.V,

Solvay SA

The “Global Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the animal feed additives market with detailed market segmentation by type, livestock, and geography. The global animal feed additives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading animal feed additives’ market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global animal feed additives market is segmented on the basis of type, and livestock. On the basis of type, the animal feed additives market is segmented into antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, feed acidifies, and others. The vitamin segment further include vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin B, vitamin C, and other types of vitamins. Likewise, the amino acids market is categorized into tryptophan, lysine, methionine, threonine, and others. The feed enzymes market is divided into phytase, non-starch polysaccharides, and others. By livestock, the animal feed additives market is bifurcated swine, poultry, cattle, aquaculture, and others.

A detailed outline of the Global Animal Feed Additives Market includes a comprehensive analysis of the various verticals of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.

It is expected to drive the Global Animal Feed Additives Market over the betting period. This research report covers the market structure and its development prospects in the near future. After analyzing the major companies, the report focuses on new entrants contributing to the market growth. Most companies in the Global Animal Feed Additives Market are currently using new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Animal Feed Additives Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Animal Feed Additives Market Landscape

Animal Feed Additives Market – Key Market Dynamics

Animal Feed Additives Market – Global Market Analysis

Animal Feed Additives Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type

Animal Feed Additives Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Livestock

Animal Feed Additives Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Animal Feed Additives Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

