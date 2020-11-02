A database management systems is a software package that is use to define, manipulate, retrieve, and manage data in a database. The growing volume of data across different industries is expected to drive the growth of database management systems market. The database management system market is dominated by some of the well-established players operating in the market, thereby creating challenges for the new entrants in attracting new customers

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Amazon Web Services, Inc., MarkLogic Corporation., Microsoft Corporation, MongoDB, Inc., Neo4j, Inc., Objectivity Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., SolarWinds LLC, Zoho Corporation

Growing volume, technological development, and advent of cloud based solutions are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the database management system market. The companies are focusing on leveraging data to attract new customers by analyzing the existing data. This factor is creating an opportunity for the company to gain a strong customers base by offering analytical database management solutions. North America holds a significant market share owing to the rapid adoption of new technologies in the region.

The “Global Database Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the database management system market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of database management system market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, type, end-use industry, and geography. The global database management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading database management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the database management system market.

The global database management system market is segmented on the basis of deployment, type, and end-use industry. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as relational and non-relational. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented as BSFI, IT and Telecommunication, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global database management system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The database management system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT

8. DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

9. DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USE INDUSTRY

10. DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

