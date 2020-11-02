Event Management Software Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Top Players Active Network, Aventri, Cvent, Arlo, Attendify, Bizzabo, Ungerboeck Software

Event management software is used for automation and simplification of the planning process and is also used for management of professional and academic events like conferences and trade exhibitions among others. This Software helps in saving time and money by centralizing all the task involved in an event management process. Event manage performs various tasks like planning, marketing, and ticketing.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Active Network, Aventri, Cvent, Arlo, Attendify, Bizzabo, Ungerboeck Software International, Pty Ltd., Dean Evans and Associates, Inc., Zerista, Inc, Eventbrite, LLC, and Xing Events

Advancements in cloud-based services have increased the demand for cloud-based event management Software which can save large amounts of costumes. The event management software vendors are adopting various techniques like launching new products and collaborating and merging to stay competitive in the market. Growing demand for automation of the whole lifecycle of an event and increase in the use of social media for marketing is expected to drive this market whereas high costs and integration issues are restraining factors.

“Event Management Software Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of event management software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global event management software market with detailed market segmentation by solution type, software type, end user and geography. The global event management software market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in event management software market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global event management software market based on solution type, software type, and End user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Event Management Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting Event Management Software market in these regions.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. EVENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. EVENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. EVENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6. EVENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – SOLUTION TYPE

7. EVENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – SOFTWARE

8. EVENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – END USE

9. EVENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

