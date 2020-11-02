OOH advertising Market Scope and Opportunities through 2027 – Clear Channel Outdoor, Daktronics, Exterion Media, Focus Media, Intersection, JCDecaux

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising or outdoor advertising is a form of advertising that reaches consumers when they’re away from home. Out-of-home media advertising focuses on marketing to consumers when they are “on-the-go” in public places, in transit, waiting (such as in a medical office), and at specific business locations, such as a retail venue.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Clear Channel Outdoor, LLC, Daktronics, Exterion Media, Focus Media, Intersection, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, OOH Media, OUTFRONT Media Inc., Str?er

What is the Dynamics of OOH Advertising Market?

The global OOH advertising market is driven primarily by the increased popularity of digital out-of-home or digital outdoor advertising media outside of the home. It includes a digital display, digital billboard, or digital signage that remotely modifies the advertising content by using LED and screen technology. Digital-Out-of-Home is composed of two platforms that effectively enable various brands to advertise outdoors. Digital out-of-home platforms are digital billboards & signage, and networks based on digital locations. Digital-out-of-home advertising will depend in the coming years on the improved measurement of the audience, such as location-based data, weather forecasts, and live news using advanced attribution tools. Digital out-of-home advertising is unlocking different opportunities for advertisers to more effectively reach target audiences. Digital-out-of-home is also a vital part of smart city projects. The full-motion digital locations connected to Wi-Fi technology are equipped with facial recognition technology to offer mobile audience connectivity. With mobile-based digital networks advancing and internet penetration rising, digital out-of-home advertisers are expanding location-based advertising to engage customers from anywhere. The market is therefore expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. However, variations in OOH advertising regulations such as content and size across different regions, volatile advertising costs, and lack of real-time and detailed consumption data could hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of OOH Advertising Market?

The “Global OOH Advertising Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The OOH advertising market report aims to provide an overview of the OOH advertising market with detailed market segmentation by type, industry, application, and geography. The global OOH advertising market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading OOH advertising market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global OOH advertising market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, and application. Based on type, the OOH advertising market is segmented into: Billboards, Street Furniture, Digital, Transit, and Place-Based. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into: Retail, FMCG, Automotive, Government, BFSI, Telecom, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Outdoor Advertising, and Indoor Advertising.

What is the Regional Framework of OOH Advertising Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global OOH advertising market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The OOH advertising market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

