Hair Styling Products Market Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Global Hair Styling Products Market: Overview

New standards of beauty have been set, thanks to a massive rise of social media in the last two decades. And, the intensity of shift is so harsh that anything less than flawless makes viewers uncomfortable. A deeper peek into Instagram will reveal that most images don’t only have great hairdos and flawless skin but reek of filters and use of beauty apps.

This shift to a new normal and parallel lives by millennials on the social media are leading to a massive rise in global hair styling products market. It is set to chart a steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Hair Styling Products Market: Notable Developments

The global hair styling products market is rife with developments that are not just crucial for players to take note of but also to understand how the market would operate over the coming years. An in-depth dive in can be had in our upcoming report.

In 2016, Target launched a range of natural hair styling products and since, a couple more of market players have followed suit. For instance, in 2016, Sephora and then in 2018, Mizani came up with natural variants of hair styling products. If anything, this is a major sign of shift towards all natural products and will lead to competition in this segment.

The global hair styling products market is fragmented and prominent players in the market include Amway, Schwarzkopf Professional, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L’OREAL, Oriflame Cosmetics, OLVEA Group, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology, Shiseido Company, and Unilever. Players are focusing on improving their products to make them more user friendly. And, another focus is on portfolio diversification.

Global Hair Styling Products Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Certain factors are shaping the growth curve for global hair styling products market. They are paving the way for how market would operate over the coming years. A glimpse is shared below.

A major shift to all natural hair styling products is catching up with people owing to these products being perceived as skin and hair friendly. And, this is leading to player after player launching products based on herbal or organic ingredients. This is a result of observing damage caused by chemical based styling products. To add to it, a perception is created that these are damaging to users in a major way and that natural products have no side-effects which is not true but the perception runs deep and strong.

Influencers on social media are creating flawless beauty standards and that’s influencing their followers in a major way. No more is it cool to sport wrinkles and dark circles or hair that is anything but perfect. Basically, it is now a space where bad hair days are not an option and this is propelling growth in the global hair styling market in a major way.

Global Hair Styling Products Market: Geographical Analysis

North America, followed by Europe will hold a major share of the market owing to a large teenage population, which is extremely particular about appearances. Besides, some of the most prominent names in the global hair styling products market are present in these regions.

However, it might be pertinent to note here that the best growth opportunities will arise in the Asia Pacific region (APAC) owing to rising disposable incomes that is a result of robust economic performance by nations. Besides, some of the most intense hair styling influencers belong to the south eastern part of the region.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

