Crankcase Ventilation System Market: Market Comparison By Regions, Types, Trends And Applications

Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market: Introduction

The automotive crankcase ventilation system enables the venting of unwanted gases leaked from the combustion chamber through the crankcase seals. The system comprises a crankcase ventilation valve, breather, and a tube that feeds vacuum from the manifold.

Automotive crankcase ventilation is a vital system of the vehicle and is a standard equipment fitted by automakers, thereby it holds a large market potential

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market

Increase in consumer purchase parity and the demand for mobility among consumers is boosting the demand for vehicles, which is the major driver of the global automotive crankcase ventilation system market. Expansion of the automotive industry in developing regions such as Latin America & Middle East & Africa is projected to drive the global crankcase ventilation system market during the forecast period

Increasing stringency in vehicular emission is fueling the development of the crankcase ventilation system with use of baffles, oil separators, and filters to minimize the emission released in the environment. Automakers are being compelled to adopt advanced systems to comply with emission norms, which is projected to boost the development of advanced crankcase ventilation system and in turn boost the market in terms of revenue.

Challenges to Global Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market

Increase in trend of battery electric vehicles is estimated to negatively impact the demand for automotive crankcase ventilation system. However, hybrid vehicles use internal combustion engine and still contribute to the demand for automotive crankcase ventilation system.

Passenger Vehicle to Hold Majority Share of Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market

The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to hold a dominant share of the global market owing to its higher volume of production

Aftermarket Segment to Gain Market Share

System components such as breather and PCV valve often breakdown and are replaced in aftermarket. Rising awareness among consumers pertaining to vehicle maintenance and increased stringency in emission regulations requiring proper working of valves and breather to minimize pollution is anticipated to boost the aftermarket demand for components and drive the automotive crankcase ventilation market.

Asia Pacific to lead Global Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market

Asia Pacific held a leading share of the global automotive crankcase ventilation system market in 2019 owing to high volume production of vehicles in China, India, Japan, and South Korea

Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America with the market in Latin America projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to expansion of foreign automakers in Mexico and Brazil, which is estimated to boost demand for the automotive crankcase ventilation

Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market

The global automotive crankcase ventilation market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive crankcase ventilation market are:

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Alfdex AB

MANN+ HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

Metal Textiles Corp.

Sogefi

Seaboard Marine

ElringKlinger AG

Aisan Industry Co., Ltd.

