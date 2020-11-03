Acne Vulgaris (AV) Market Insights, Market Size & Share, Epidemiology and Market Forecast Report 2030

DelveInsight launched its new report on Acne Vulgaris (AV) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030.

DelveInsight’s “Acne Vulgaris (AV) Market” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acne Vulgaris (AV) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acne Vulgaris (AV) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some key facts of the report:

1. Acne Vulgaris affects ~85% of young adults aged 12–25 years.

2. Acne vulgaris is more common in males than in females.

Key benefits of the report:

1. In the coming years, Acne Vulgaris (AV) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

2. The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Acne Vulgaris (AV) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

3. Major players are involved in developing therapies for Acne Vulgaris (AV) . Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Acne Vulgaris (AV) market

4. A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Acne Vulgaris (AV)

Acne Vulgaris (AV) is a common chronic skin disease involving blockage and/or inflammation of pilosebaceous units (hair follicles and their accompanying sebaceous gland).

Moderate-to-severe inflammatory acne is characterized by the presence of nodules and cyst.

Key pharma players involved in Acne Vulgaris market are:

Maruho Boston Pharmaceuticals Botanix Pharmaceuticals Vyome Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Drugs involved are:

CLS001 BOS-356 BTX 1503 VB-1953 LYS006

