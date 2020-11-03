Acromegaly Epidemiology Insights 2030 | Acromegaly Epidemiology Analysis Report 2030

Delveinsight launched a new report on Acromegaly Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 .

DelveInsight’s ‘Acromegaly Epidemiology‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acromegaly epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

“In the US, 24,179 acromegaly cases were originated from pituitary adenomas and 1,273 from benign tumours at other sites in 2017.”

Scope of the report:

1. The Acromegaly report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

2. The Acromegaly Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Acromegaly in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

3. The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Acromegaly in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

4. The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

5. The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Acromegaly

6. The report provides the segmentation of the Acromegaly epidemiology

6. The Acromegaly Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Acromegaly

3. Acromegaly: Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

