Global Rooftop Solar PV Market 2020, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Later, the report gives detailed analysis about the major factors fuelling the expansion of Rooftop Solar PV Market in the coming years. Some of the major factors driving the growth of Rooftop Solar PV Market are-

• Buyers

• Suppliers

• Investors

• End User Industry

• Buyers

• Suppliers

• Investors

• End User Industry

Key players in the global Rooftop Solar PV market covered in Chapter 4:

SolarCity Corporation

Yingli Green Energy

Canadian Solar

SFCE

JA Solar

Hanwha Q CELLS

SolarWorld

Jinko Solar

Sungevity

Trina Solar

Tata Power

SunPower Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Rooftop Solar PV market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

On-Grid

Off-Grid

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Rooftop Solar PV market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Non-residential

Residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026): United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Rooftop Solar PV Market

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Rooftop Solar PV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Rooftop Solar PV Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar PV Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Rooftop Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Rooftop Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Rooftop Solar PV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter 6 North America Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Rooftop Solar PV Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

Impact of Covid-19 in Rooftop Solar PV Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Rooftop Solar PV market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

