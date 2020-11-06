Who will win the Breeders’ Cup Classic, and which bets should you make

Horse Race!! Breeders’ Cup 2020: Horses, odds, post time, how to watch, live stream, TV channel, date. Here’s all the information that fans need to know about the Breeders’ Cup. The Breeders’ Cup is the annual horse racing event that follows the Triple Crown races on the schedule. Beginning in 2007, the Breeders’ Cup was changed into a two-day event. In the history of the event, the Breeders’ Cup has always taken place in the United States. This year’s installment will take place at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert has three horses in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in Improbable, Authentic and Maximum Security. Shortly after the draw results were revealed on Monday, Improbable was tabbed as the early favorites with 5-2 odds to win the Breeders’ Cup. Improbable is currently on a three-race winning streak with three consecutive first place finishes at the Hollywood Gold Cup, Whitney, and Awesome Again. Baffert’s horses drew the No. 8, 9, and 10 post positions with Maximum Security being in the final spot.

Another horse to keep an eye on will be Tiz the Law, who has 3-1 odds. Tiz the Law won the 2020 Belmont Stakes and was a heavy favorite at the Kentucky Derby, but lost to Authentic.

Breeder’s Cup Classic Post Positions and Odds:

Tacitus (20-1)

Tiz The Law (3-1)

By My Standards (10-1)

Tom’s d’Etat (6-1)

Title Ready (30-1)

Higher Power (20-1)

Global Campaign (20-1)

Improbable (5-2)

Authentic (6-1)

Maximum Security (7-2)

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2020 Breeders’ Cup. Check back for post positions and track odds:

When is the 2020 Breeders’ Cup?

The 37th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7. The Breeders’ Cup Classic post time is set for 5:13 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Where is the Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders’ Cup will take place at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. There won’t be any fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How long is the Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders’ Cup will be run at its usual 1 1/4 miles around the track at Keeneland.

How to watch the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Post time: 5:13 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

How to watch Breeders’ Cup 2020: Live stream online, TV channel, start time, schedule

The Breeders’ Cup Classic pits the top horses from around the world against each other in the ultimate showdown to finish out the year in horse racing.

NBC Sports is home to the 37th Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Coverage begins on Friday, Nov. 6 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and resumes on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12 on NBCSN before jumping to NBC from 2:30 to 5:30. 2020 Breeders’ Cup live now