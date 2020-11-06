Non-foamed Tapes Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Non-foamed Tapes market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-foamed Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-foamed Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-foamed Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-foamed Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-foamed Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-foamed Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-foamed Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-foamed Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Research Report: Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH, Collano Adhesives AG, Denka Company Limited, Eurobond Adhesives Limied, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., Scapa Group, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., TOYOCHEM CO. LTD.

The Non-foamed Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-foamed Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-foamed Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-foamed Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-foamed Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-foamed Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-foamed Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-foamed Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-foamed Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Non-foamed Tapes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermally Conductive Tapes

1.4.3 Flame Retardant Tapes

1.4.4 Universal Tapes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Building and Construction

1.5.4 Aerospace

1.5.5 Electricals and Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Non-foamed Tapes Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Non-foamed Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Non-foamed Tapes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-foamed Tapes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-foamed Tapes Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Non-foamed Tapes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Non-foamed Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Non-foamed Tapes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-foamed Tapes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-foamed Tapes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Non-foamed Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Non-foamed Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Non-foamed Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Non-foamed Tapes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-foamed Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Non-foamed Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Non-foamed Tapes Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Non-foamed Tapes Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Non-foamed Tapes Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Non-foamed Tapes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Non-foamed Tapes Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Non-foamed Tapes Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Non-foamed Tapes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Non-foamed Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Non-foamed Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Non-foamed Tapes Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Non-foamed Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Non-foamed Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Non-foamed Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Non-foamed Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Non-foamed Tapes Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Non-foamed Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Non-foamed Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Non-foamed Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Non-foamed Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Non-foamed Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Non-foamed Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Non-foamed Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Non-foamed Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Non-foamed Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Non-foamed Tapes Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Non-foamed Tapes Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Non-foamed Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Non-foamed Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Non-foamed Tapes Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Non-foamed Tapes Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Non-foamed Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Non-foamed Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-foamed Tapes Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-foamed Tapes Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Non-foamed Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Non-foamed Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Non-foamed Tapes Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Non-foamed Tapes Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-foamed Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-foamed Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-foamed Tapes Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-foamed Tapes Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nitto Denko Corporation

12.1.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nitto Denko Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nitto Denko Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Nitto Denko Corporation Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

12.1.5 Nitto Denko Corporation Recent Development

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 3M Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

12.2.5 3M Recent Development

12.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

12.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

12.3.5 Avery Dennison Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH

12.4.1 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

12.4.5 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH Recent Development

12.5 Collano Adhesives AG

12.5.1 Collano Adhesives AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Collano Adhesives AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Collano Adhesives AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Collano Adhesives AG Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

12.5.5 Collano Adhesives AG Recent Development

12.6 Denka Company Limited

12.6.1 Denka Company Limited Corporation Information

12.6.2 Denka Company Limited Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Denka Company Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Denka Company Limited Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

12.6.5 Denka Company Limited Recent Development

12.7 Eurobond Adhesives Limied

12.7.1 Eurobond Adhesives Limied Corporation Information

12.7.2 Eurobond Adhesives Limied Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Eurobond Adhesives Limied Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Eurobond Adhesives Limied Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

12.7.5 Eurobond Adhesives Limied Recent Development

12.8 H.B. Fuller

12.8.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.8.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 H.B. Fuller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 H.B. Fuller Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

12.8.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

12.9 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

12.9.1 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Corporation Information

12.9.2 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

12.9.5 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Recent Development

12.10 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

12.10.1 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. Corporation Information

12.10.2 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

12.10.5 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. Recent Development

12.11 Nitto Denko Corporation

12.11.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nitto Denko Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Nitto Denko Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Nitto Denko Corporation Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

12.11.5 Nitto Denko Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.12.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Products Offered

12.12.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.13 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD.

12.13.1 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD. Corporation Information

12.13.2 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD. Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD. Products Offered

12.13.5 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-foamed Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non-foamed Tapes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

