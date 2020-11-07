Dicumyl Peroxide Market share forecast to witness considerable growth from 2020 to 2028 | By Top Leading Vendors

Innovative Report on Dicumyl Peroxide Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

This report studies the Dicumyl Peroxide market, Dicumyl peroxide is primarily used in the manufacture of polymers and elastomers. Dicumyl peroxide is mainly used as cross-linking agent for polymers and elastomers. Polymers which can be cross-linked with organic peroxides are used to produce hose, wires, tires, rubber seals, etc. Dicumyl peroxide can also be used as flame-retardant synergist in expanded polystyrene (EPS). In that case, the peroxide is incorporated in small quantities in EPS, and will catalyse the flame retardant action in case of heating.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao, Taicang Plastic Additives Factory, Akzonobel, Shandong Rui Huang Chemical, Arkema, Dongsung

The key product type of Dicumyl Peroxide market are: , ≥40% DCP, ＜ 40% DCP

Dicumyl Peroxide Market Outlook by Applications: , Wire & Cable, Rubber, Polyolefin, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

