Rare Earth Phosphors market 2020-2028 : emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors

Rare earth phosphors are most-ly solid inorganic materials consisting of a host lattice, usually intentionally doped with impurities. The absorption of energy takes place via either the host lattice or on impurities. In addition, transfer of energy through the lattice can take place. In almost all cases, the emission originates from impurities.

NICHIA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Intematix Corporation, Dow Electronic Materials, OSAM, TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO, Nemoto Lumi-Materials, APN Technology, TOSHIBA MATERIALS, Phosphor Technology, Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material, Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry, Jiangsu Tiancai, Grirem Advanced Materials, Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting, Shanghai Yuelong New Materials

Rare Earth Blue Phosphor, Rare Earth Cyan Phosphor, Rare Earth Green Phosphor, Rare Earth Red Phosphor, Rare Earth Yellow Phosphor, Rare Earth Trichromatic Phosphor, Rare Earth Long Afterglow Phosphor

Lamp Industry, Display Industry, Special Light Industry, Others

North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa

