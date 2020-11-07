Latest Research Report: Butylated Derivative Market 2020 Key vendors

Innovative Report on Butylated Derivative Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), also known as dibutylhydroxytoluene, is a lipophilic organic compound, chemically a derivative of phenol, that is useful for its antioxidant properties. European and U.S. regulations allow small amounts to be used as a food additive. In addition to this use, BHT is widely used to prevent oxidation in fluids (e.g. fuel, oil) and other materials where free radicals must be controlled.

Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is an antioxidant consisting of a mixture of two isomeric organic compounds, 2-tert-butyl-4-hydroxyanisole and 3-tert-butyl-4-hydroxyanisole. It is prepared from 4-methoxyphenol and isobutylene. It is a waxy solid used as a food additive with the E number E320. The primary use for BHA is as an antioxidant and preservative in food, food packaging, animal feed, cosmetics, rubber, and petroleum products. BHA also is commonly used in medicines, such as isotretinoin, lovastatin, and simvastatin, among others.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , SASOL, DuPont, Lanxess, Jiangsu Maida, Eastman, BASF, Zaozhuang Hailong Chemical, RCPL, Langfang Fuhai, Anhui Haihua, Yantai Tongshi Chemical

The key product type of Butylated Derivative market are: , Butylated Hydroxyanisole, Butylated Hydroxytoluen

Butylated Derivative Market Outlook by Applications: , Rubber/Plastic Industry, Fuel Industry, Food Industry, Cosmetic, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

