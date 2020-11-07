Glufosinate Ammonium Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies:

Informative Report On Glufosinate Ammonium Market 2020

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: , Bayer CropScience, Lier Chemical, Zhejiang YongNong, Jiangsu Huifeng, Veyong, Jiangsu Huangma, Jiaruimi

Glufosinate ammonium is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is wildly used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of glufosinate ammonium is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, glufosinate ammonium acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, glufosinate ammonium gains great attention.

Glufosinate Ammonium has two models: 95%TC and 50% TK. TK is an abbreviation of technical concentration. TC is an abbreviation of technical material. The active ingredient of 95%TC is 95%min. Most enterprises can offer this product. The active ingredient of 50%TK is 50%min, and supply of TC is limited.

The Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Can Be Segmented As

The key product type of Glufosinate Ammonium market are: , 95%TC, 50%TK

Glufosinate Ammonium Market Outlook by Applications: , Herbicide, Insecticides and fungicides, GM crops, Desiccant

Key Questions responded in the report:

What will be the growth rate of Glufosinate Ammonium market in year 2028? What are the major drivers responsible for the growth of market? Which companies are the leading manufacturers of Glufosinate Ammonium market? What are the opportunities that can affect the growth of market? Which type of segment has the highest market share? Which geographical region is growing at a higher CAGR in near future?

