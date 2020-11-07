Evening Primrose Oil Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2028 with demanding Key Players like

Innovative Report on Evening Primrose Oil Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

Evening primrose oil is the oil from the seed of the evening primrose plant. Evening primrose oil is used for skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It is also used for rheumatoid arthritis, weak bones (osteoporosis), Raynaud’s syndrome, multiple sclerosis (MS), Sjogren’s syndrome, cancer, high cholesterol, heart disease, a movement disorder in children called dyspraxia, leg pain due to blocked blood vessels (intermittent claudication), alcoholism, Alzheimer’s disease, and schizophrenia.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Henry Lamotte, Connoils, Omeganz, Baxco, Plimon Group, Efamol, Sanmark, Jilin Shengji, Jilin Baili, Liaoning Jiashi, Hebei Xinqidian, Jilin Shangjia, Dalian Tianshan, Yuanhua Biotechnology, Pioneer Herb, Panjin Green Bio-tec, Shenzhen Kangerjian, Shanghai Yanxintang, Honsea, Panjin Tianyuan Pharmaceutical

The key product type of Evening Primrose Oil market are: , Evening Primrose Oil (γ- linolenic acid 9%), Evening Primrose Oil (γ- linolenic acid 10%), Others

Evening Primrose Oil Market Outlook by Applications: , Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Food and Health Industry

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

