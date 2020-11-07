New Comprehensive Report on Inulin Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2020 – 2028 with Top Players Like

Innovative Report on Inulin Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

Inulin is a slightly sweet carbohydrate that has certain beneficial properties. It is classified as a fiber because it passes through the digestive tract without being metabolized until it reaches the colon. Unlike cellulose fiber (bran etc.) it is a soluble fiber. Inulin comes from a natural source and occurs in a large variety of plants, where it plays an important biological role as reserve carbohydrate. Inulin has been part of our daily diet for hundreds of years, as you find it in many fruits and vegetables, such as bananas, onions, and wheat. When extracted from chicory roots, inulin can be successfully used as a beneficial ingredient in many food applications.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Beneo, Sensus, Cosucra, Xirui, Violf, Inuling, Qinghai Weide, Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation, Biqingyuan, Novagreen, The Tierra Group, Gansu Likang

The key product type of Inulin market are: , Chicory Roots Inulin, Artichoke Inulin, Others

Inulin Market Outlook by Applications: , Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Other

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

