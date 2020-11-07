Latest Research Report: Specialty Glass Market 2020 Key vendors

Innovative Report on Specialty Glass Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

Specialty glass such as borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide as the main glass-forming constituents. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more so than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of reagent bottles.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Schott, EuroKera, NEG, Nipro, Corning, Kanger, Linuo, Yaohui Group, Duran, Kavalier, Tahsiang, Kedi, AGC, Sichuang Shubo, Tianxu, Saint-Gobain, Haoji

The key product type of Specialty Glass market are: , Glass Ceramics, Borosilicate Glass

Specialty Glass Market Outlook by Applications: , Solar Energy Tubes, Laboratory Apparatus, Heat Glassware, Chemical Tubes, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Electronic and Electrical, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

