Magnetic Bearings Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects of US$ Mn during 2020-2028 with Major Key Player:

A magnetic bearing is a bearing that supports a load using magnetic levitation. Magnetic bearings support moving parts without physical contact. For instance, they are able to levitate a rotating shaft and permit relative motion with very low friction and no mechanical wear. Magnetic bearings support the highest speeds of all kinds of bearing and have no maximum relative speed.

Magnetic bearing technology is becoming more and more important as an alternative to conventional bearing supports, and is used when the technical requirements can no longer be fulfilled by other bearing types. This especially applies to industrial machinery with very high rotational speeds and shaft weights of up to several tons.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , SKF, Schaeffler, Dresser-rand, MECOS, Waukesha Bearings, LTi, Calnetix, Levitronix, Zeitlos, Jiuyishun, Nanjing CIGU, FG-AMB, Tianjin Emaging

The key product type of Magnetic Bearings market are: , Active Magnetic Bearing, Passive Magnetic Bearing, Hybrid Magnetic Bearing

Magnetic Bearings Market Outlook by Applications: , Compressors, Turbines, Pumps, Motors, Generators, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

