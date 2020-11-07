Latest Research report on PBT Neat Resin Market Size predicts favorable growth and forecast 2020 – 2028

Innovative Report on PBT Neat Resin Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, Mechanical Equipment and precision instruments industries. Compared to PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PBT has slightly lower strength and rigidity, slightly better impact resistance, and a slightly lower glass transition temperature.

In this report, the volume of PBT is calculated by PBT neat resin, excluding PBT modified resin and PBT Compounds.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont), Ticona (Celanese), DuPont, Kanghui, Mitsubishi, HNEC, WinTech (Polyplastics, Teijin), Toray, BlueStar, Yizheng (Sinopec), Blueridge, Shinkong, DSM, Sipchem, Nan Ya, Heshili

The key product type of PBT Neat Resin market are: , Injection Grade PBT, Extrusion Grade PBT

PBT Neat Resin Market Outlook by Applications: , Electrical & Electronics, Automobile industry, Mechanical equipment, Other products

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

