Global Impact of Covid-19 on Dosimeter Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2020–2028

Dosimeters are devices used to measure the amount of energy deposited by ionising radiation. This measurement is used to estimate the effective dose received by the human body through exposure to external ionising radiation. Dosimeters are utilized in places where people deal with hazardous waste or radioactive substances, such as hospitals, nuclear power plant.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Landauer, Mirion Technologies, ATOMTEX, Aloka, Fuji Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific, IBA Dosimetry, Unfors RaySafe, Tracerco, Panasonic, Ludlum Measurements, Radiation Detection Company, Canberra, Polimaster, Arrow-Tech, Radiation Monitoring Devices, Biodex Medical Systems, Laurus

The key product type of Dosimeter market are: , TLD Dosimeters, OSL Dosimeters, Others

Dosimeter Market Outlook by Applications: , Hospital, Nuclear Power Plant, Manufacturing, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

