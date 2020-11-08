Latest study focusing on Asphalt Additives Market upto 2028 | Profiling Top Global Players like

Innovative Report on Asphalt Additives Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative ’Asphalt Additives Market’ Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in Asphalt Additives Market. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated until 2028.

Asphalt additives are substances added to asphalt to modify characteristic properties of asphalt binder. Primary reason for adding additives to asphalt is to increase the functional temperature range of asphalt. Viscosity of asphalt decreases at high temperature and increases drastically at low temperature. This hinders the usage of asphalt in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt. Usage of additives helps overcome this shortcoming. Additives are also used to enhance the binding property of asphalt by strengthening the asphalt aggregate bond. Furthermore, additives improve the film thickness of asphalt, thus preventing cracking, raveling, and deformation. This, in turn, reduces maintenance cost of asphalt-constructed structures. There are different types of asphalt additives. However, varieties that are primarily used include asphalt rubber, polymers, and chemical modifiers. Fibers and fillers are also used as additives in asphalt.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Evonik, Kraton, DuPont, Arkema, Dow Chemical, Akzo Nobel, Huntsman, Berkshire Engineering Supplies, ArrMaz, Kao Corporation, Engineered Additives, BASF, Sonneborn, Honeywell, Ingevity, LUCOBIT, Sinopec , LCY CHEMICAL CORP, Jiangsu Jinyang, Zibo bridge lung

This Report Provides an overview of the Asphalt Additives market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. Also describe Asphalt Additives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks. The forecast and analysis of the Asphalt Additives market by type, application, and region are also presented. The next part of the report provides a full-scale analysis of Asphalt Additives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of major players in the Asphalt Additives industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications, and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview, are offered.

The key product type of Asphalt Additives market are: , Asphalt Modifier, Antistripping agent, Asphalt emulsifier, Surfactant additives, Foam stabilizer, Others

Asphalt Additives Market Outlook by Applications: , Road construction & paving, Roofing, Others (Including airfields, parking lots, drinking water enclosures, waste disposal sites, and bridge decks)

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

Scope of the Asphalt Additives Report:

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the Asphalt Additives Market for the period 2020-2028. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around tables and figures which provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the domain.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Asphalt Additives Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and future prospects.

