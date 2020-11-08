LGP Light Guide Plate Market share forecast to witness considerable growth from 2020 to 2028 | By Top Leading Vendors

Innovative Report on LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

LGP (Light Guide Plate) in TVs is a transparent acrylic panel made from pure PMMA resin, on whose bottom face a dot matrix is printed or a line matrix is scratched. The light source is installed on its edge(s). It distributes the light coming from the light source evenly over the whole upper face of the acrylic panel.

Light guide plate is a key component of any backlit display. In this report, we focus on the investigation of light guide plates used in the TV industry. It should be noted that 1 MT LGP products contains about 200 pieces of plates while the plate size is around 1200*1200*3 mm.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Mitsubishi Rayon, Chi Mei, Darwin, Fengsheng, Sumitomo, Asahi Kasei, Kuraray, Seronics, S-Polytech, GLT, Entire, KOLON

The key product type of LGP (Light Guide Plate) market are: , Printed LGP, Non-printed LGP

LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Outlook by Applications: , 80 Inch TV

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

