Play!!Ortiz vs Flores Live Stream Reddit How To Watch Fight Online Tv Channel Free

Top heavyweight contender Luis "King Kong" Ortiz will headline a stacked night of heavyweight action when he takes on Alexander "The Great" Flores on Saturday, November 7 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. If Devin Haney wants to stake his claim as the best lightweight in the world, the WBC world champion will likely need stiffer tests than the one he has lined up for Saturday night when he puts his title on the line against Yuriorkis Gamboa at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida (8 p.m. ET, DAZN).

Despite failing to land the WBC world heavyweight title that night, Ortiz acquitted himself well and proved he could still mix it with the best.

Ortiz comfortably out-boxed Deontay Wilder for the opening six rounds that night before a devastating right hand left him on the canvas in the seventh.

After the fight, Wilder said: “He’s one of the best in the world. Nobody has given Ortiz an opportunity, even after I defeated him.

“Normally after you knock somebody out, other guys are willing to fight him because they have seen weakness, chinks in the armour.

“They didn’t want to fight Ortiz, they don’t want to fight him now.”

Tonight, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 41-year-old southpaw should overcome his opponent in style and send a message to Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores

The former interim WBA heavyweight champion still possesses the devastating power that’s seen him boast a record of 31 wins and 26 career knockouts.

His opponent, California-born Flores, has age on his side at 30 and will be desperate to seize the opportunity to land a big scalp to propel himself up the rankings.

Alexander “The Great” Flores has won 18 of 21 fights and his only losses have come against former world champions Charles Martin and Joseph Parker.

Gamboa was most recently seen trying to gut out a fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis this past December. Gamboa tore his Achilles tendon in the fight and was forced to hobble along until he was stopped in Round 12. He recently told Ring.tv that the loss to Davis showed off his qualities as a rugged fighter who doesn’t back down in the face of adversity.

“I think it’s a well-earned opportunity,” Gamboa said. “Throughout my career I have demonstrated I am a top fighter. My last fight against Davis, I showed I am a true warrior. I come to fight no matter who it is.”