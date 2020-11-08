Kombucha Market 2020 : Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application Till 2026

Innovative Report on Kombucha Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

Kombucha is a variety of fermented, lightly effervescent sweetened black or green tea drinks commonly intended as functional beverages for their supposed health benefits. Kombucha is produced by fermenting tea using a “symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast” (SCOBY). Microbial populations in SCOBY cultures vary. The yeast component generally includes Saccharomyces and other species, and the bacterial component almost always includes Gluconacetobacter xylinus to oxidize yeast-produced alcohols to acetic and other acids.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , GT’s Kombucha, KeVita, Brew Dr. Kombucha, The Humm Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, Red Bull, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Townshend’s Tea, Celestial Seasonings, Kosmic Kombucha, HIGH COUNTRY, NessAlla Kombucha, Reed’s, Buchi Kombucha

The key product type of Kombucha market are: , Herbs & Spices, Fruit, Original, Others

Kombucha Market Outlook by Applications: , Age 40

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

