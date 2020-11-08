Latest Research Report: Reactive Dyes Market 2020 Key vendors

Innovative Report on Reactive Dyes Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

In a reactive dye, a chromophore (an atom or group whose presence is responsible for the colour of a compound) contains a substituent that reacts with the substrate. Reactive dyes have good fastness properties owing to the bonding that occurs during dyeing. Reactive dyes are most commonly used in dyeing of cellulose like cotton or flax, but also wool is dyeable with reactive dyes. This report studies the Reactive Dyes market.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical, BEZEMA, Bodal Chemical, Sumitomo, Eksoy, Aarti Industries Ltd, Setas, Anand International, Jinji Dyestuffs, LonSen, Hubei Chuyuan, Runtu, Zhejiang Yide Chemical, Jihua Group, Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial, ANOKY, Hisoar Pharmaceutical

The key product type of Reactive Dyes market are: , Halogen, Activated Vinyl Compound, Others

Reactive Dyes Market Outlook by Applications: , Polyester, Nylon and Polyurethane Fibers, Cotton Textiles, Wool and Silk, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

