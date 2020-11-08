Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Live Stream ReddiT, LivE, StreaM, WatCH, NFL,RaDDiT, GamE

he Detroit Lions (3-4) hit the road to face their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings (2-5). This is a big game as the Lions look to get back to .500 and the Vikings look to stay alive in the competitive NFC playoff race. Detroit Lions. Matthew Stafford is set to start today after a week of virtual practice. That’s the good news.

The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions are set to square off in an NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 2-5 overall and 0-3 at home, while Detroit is 3-4 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Lions have won two of their past three games. The Vikings stopped a two-game losing skid last week.

Minnesota is favored by four points in the latest Vikings vs. Lions odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 52.5. Before entering any Lions vs. Vikings picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Vikings vs. Lions spread: Vikings -4

Vikings vs. Lions over-under: 52.5 points

Vikings vs. Lions money line: Minnesota -200, Detroit 175

What you need to know about the Vikings

Minnesota beat the Green Bay Packers 28-22 this past Sunday. Dalvin Cook had a career-high 226 scrimmage yards (163 rushing) and a career-high four TDs (three rushing). He became the third player in Vikings history with four TDs in single game. Cook leads NFL the with 11 scrimmage TDs and is aiming for his seventh game in a row with a TD. He has 515 scrimmage yards (103 per game) and four rushing TDs in five career games vs. the Lions.

Adam Thielen had a TD in the last meeting with the Lions and has four-plus catches in six of his past seven games vs, the Lions. He has eight TDs in his past seven games at home and is shooting for his fourth in row at home with a TD catch. Mike Zimmer has a 7-5 record vs. Detroit. The Vikings have won the past five meetings with the Lions. nine offensive linemen active on the 53-man roster. While they only need eight to take advantage of a new rule of increasing their game-day roster from 46- to 48-players, it’s worth noting that rookie Logan Stenberg has been a healthy scratch every game this season.

While Martin will be available, he is not guaranteed to be active on Sunday. Earlier this year, the Lions elevated Jonathan Williams but made him inactive on game day as he was unneeded insurance at his position. So, if Stenberg is ready to backup, and if their injured players are ready to play, Martin may find himself a healthy scratch.

It’s also worth noting that even though wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Jamal Agnew have both been ruled out, the Lions did not elevate a receiver. They will roll with just four at the position.