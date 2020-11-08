Why Washington Football Team Will Win. Washington followed that loss to New York in week six with a 25-3 whooping of the Cowboys before heading into their week-eight bye. For odds movement and full matchup history, visit the New York Giants vs Washington Football Team Matchup Page. TV Schedule. Date: Sunday, November 8th, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM CT Location: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Logan Thomas, Washington

Thomas has scored in his past two games – including versus the Giants – and has seen a minimum of four targets every week this year. Kyle Allen has had a bye week to prep for the suddenly respectable Giants defense, and with the passing game struggling, expect more midrange passes to one of the new main men.

What’s Going To Happen

A few weeks ago, Washington was able to get out alive and win with an extra takeaway and with a few timely plays to overcome the bad offensive performance.

The Giant defense has been good, but Washington is playing just a bit better overall. The Football Team has had a week off, and it’s going to play like it.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Line

Washington 23, New York Giants 20

Bet on New York vs Washington with BetMGM

Washington -2.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Getting to take a break from politics

1: Going back to dumb sports takes

With the uncertainty surrounding the NFC East in 2020, no team is out of the playoff picture, and rivals square off on Sunday afternoon when the New York Giants take on the Washington Football Team. The Giants battled valiantly in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, falling to 1-7 on the season. Washington won its last contest against Dallas before enjoying a bye week to rest up for this matchup.

